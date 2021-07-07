Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Parachutist falls through roof of Atascadero home

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
ambulance emergency.PNG
Posted at 7:07 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 10:07:38-04

A parachutist training with a group at Camp Roberts fell through the roof of a home in Atascadero on Tuesday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 9500 block of Via Ciello.

According to the Atascadero Police Department, the individual's parachute failed to fully deploy. The rest of the training group reportedly landed safely at their designated landing field.

Police say the parachutist was conscious when found and had no visible serious injuries but was complaining of pain. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

The residents were not home at the time of the accident and nobody else was injured.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today