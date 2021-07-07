Parachutist falls through roof of Atascadero home

A parachutist training with a group at Camp Roberts fell through the roof of a home in Atascadero on Tuesday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 9500 block of Via Ciello.

According to the Atascadero Police Department, the individual's parachute failed to fully deploy. The rest of the training group reportedly landed safely at their designated landing field.

Police say the parachutist was conscious when found and had no visible serious injuries but was complaining of pain. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

The residents were not home at the time of the accident and nobody else was injured.