A paraglider suffered moderate injuries when she crashed to the ground in the mountains north of Santa Barbara.

It happened off East Camino Cielo Road just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the 37-year-old paraglider was unable to gain altitude and hit the ground suddenly.

Firefighters, paramedics, and search and rescue crews responded to the incident.

The injured woman was hoisted out of the area by helicopter.