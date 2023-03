An unusual circus is coming to the Central Coast for its second installment.

Paranormal Cirque Two is coming to Santa Maria. It's put on by Cirque Italia, who says it is *not a family-friendly circus.

The show is a sequel to their first tour which visited the Central Coast in August of 2022.

The horror-themed production will take place in the big top set up at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Opening night is Thursday and shows run through Sunday, March 6.

To purchase tickets, click here.