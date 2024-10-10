Pardall Road in Isla Vista to close next week for sidewalk repairs

A project to repair a section of sidewalk will close off part of Pardall Road in Isla Vista next week.

The project, organized by the Santa Barbara Public Works Department, will last from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17. Officials say the 6500 block of Pardall Road, between Embarcadero Del Norte and the Ocean Road underpass, will be closed.

Construction hours during that time are between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., according to the city department. Outside of construction hours, officials say the section of Pardall Road will be open to traffic.

While the road is closed, the closest cyclist detours are located at Picasso Road and Madrid Road. Public Works encourages pedestrians to use roads other than Pardall Road.

Authorities say construction staff will help facilitate deliveries and access to businesses and residences on the affected block.

The sidewalk repair project is part of the Santa Barbara County Public Works Transportation Partnership Program, which is a voluntary, cost-sharing agreement between homeowners and Santa Barbara County to improve the community, according to a press release.