Parents, children rally against California school mask mandate

Dozens of people rallied outside the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department on Friday morning against the state's mask mandate for schools.

California state health officials are expecting adults and children alike to wear masks inside for the 2021-2022 school year, regardless of vaccination status. They are leaving enforcement up to the local districts.

The rally was organized by a group called Moms for Liberty-San Luis Obispo County. The group's Facebook page describes them as a "student advocacy group to not just open schools in full, without masks and social distancing, but to also fight the State mandated school curriculum, freedom of choice for vaccines, school choice and the power of the teacher's union."