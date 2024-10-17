Parents encouraged to discuss distracted driving during Teen Driver Safety Week

Local authorities and California Highway Patrol (CHP) are encouraging parents to talk to their teens about the dangers of distracted driving during National Teen Driver Safety Week.

The nationwide campaign lasts from Oct. 20-26.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are a leading cause of death for teens 15-18 years old in the U.S. The organization says young drivers in California were involved in nearly 12% of all fatal crashes in 2022.

The Goleta Police Department encourages parents and caregivers to have a discussion with their kids about risky driving behaviors like speeding, texting while driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Local authorities also urge parents to learn about California's provisional licensing law, lead by example, set family ground rules about safe driving, and emphasize the importance of driving sober.

To tackle the issue of distracted driving, CHP reports that it is launching a yearlong campaign— the Teen Distracted Driving initiative— to educate young drivers and enforce safe driving habits.

“Teens face an even greater risk of crashing due to the lethal combination of inexperience and distraction, which can lead to lifelong consequences,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee in a press release.

As part of the program, CHP says its officers and traffic safety advocates will engage in school and community events across the state, with special enforcement efforts taking place during National Teen Driver Safety Week.

Officials say funding for the initiative was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.