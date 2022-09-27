Parents remind drivers to watch out for young bikers on Bike to School Day

Parents are reminding people to drive safely and watch out for students biking to school, especially on Bike to School Day.

Bike to School Day, which will take place on Oct. 5, is a national event organized by the National Center of Safe Route to School. Students across the country are encouraged to walk, bike or roll to school that day.

Hawthorne Elementary School in San Luis Obispo is one of the participating schools on the Central Coast. Parents there are asking drivers to be aware of student bikers crossing busy intersections, especially at the intersections of Broad and South street, and South and King Street.

"Almost every day one of our kids or parents comes to school with an 'I dodged a bullet!' because we almost get clipped almost every day," Anna Brannen, a Hawthorne Elementary School parent, said. "So I really hope people can slow down and help our kids get to school safely."

Bike clubs in the city will also be helping in the event, Brannen said. Local bikers will be in the area to help students cross the streets, cheering for them and encouraging them to participate on Bike to School Day.

While drivers should be careful of a high number of younger bikers and pedestrians on Oct.5, Brannen said drivers should slow down and be aware so that everyone can commute safely every day.

"I think the most important thing is to remember that kids deserve a safe place to go to school. They also deserve a safe way of getting to school," said Brannen.