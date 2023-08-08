Parents voice concerns over future of Georgia Brown Elementary in Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District held another meeting regarding the future of Georgia Brown Elementary School.

On Monday night, parents, students and family members gathered to voice their opinions about the future of the schoool. Many say the school should be focused on more than what is under the ground.

It was back in May when the school district found a potential fault line beneath the campus.

Over the past few months, the issue has created a lot of turmoil with some community members as they passionately expressed their concerns.

“I feel upset. I feel it was still worthless to come to this meeting. We’re going to continue advocating for all of our children’s future in education,” said Brenda Campoverde, a Georgia Brown Elementary School parent.

Signs saying "No closure" were held up during the meeting. The goal for the board was to get community feedback.

“What we’re hoping as district staff is that tomorrow (Tuesday) night at a regular scheduled Board meeting, we will receive some direction from them on how to move forward. Whether that’s more listening sessions, whether that's exploring specific options that were listed tonight,” said Brad Pawlowski, assistant superintendent of business services for the district.

He says thart as of right now, they do not have a timeline moving forward.

“We’re gonna be starting the 2023 and 2024 school year in a couple weeks. I don’t imagine that any of the suggestions or changes are going to be moving forward at the start of this current school year,” Pawlowski continues.

A total of 30 people were signed up to speak Monday night and each speaker had around three minutes to express their opinions to the district.

