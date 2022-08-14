Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Parisian-themed fundraiser at Dallidet Adobe Gardens

The Dallidet celebrated Pierre's French heritage with an afternoon in Paris fundraiser.
KSBY News
The Dallidet celebrated Pierre's French heritage with an afternoon in Paris fundraiser.
The Dallidet celebrated Pierre's French heritage with an afternoon in Paris fundraiser.
Posted at 8:21 PM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 23:21:26-04

It was an afternoon in Paris at a historical building in San Luis Obispo.

The Dallidet Adobe and Gardens, located downtown San Luis Obispo, is a California historical landmark and a non-profit corporation.

The adobe was built by Frenchman Pierre Dallidet who came to San Luis Obispo in the 1950s.

The Dallidet celebrated Pierre's French heritage with an afternoon in Paris fundraiser.

“This is a wonderful excuse to put on your best to get into the spirit of being in Paris, being a Parisian without having to dig your passport out of your sock drawer and just experience a beautiful day,” said Thomas Kessler, who works as the executive director for the History Center of San Luis Obispo County.

The donations will go toward keeping the Dallidet grounds in good condition.

For more information on events at the Dallidet Adobe and Gardens, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png