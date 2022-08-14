Parisian-themed fundraiser at Dallidet Adobe Gardens

It was an afternoon in Paris at a historical building in San Luis Obispo.

The Dallidet Adobe and Gardens, located downtown San Luis Obispo, is a California historical landmark and a non-profit corporation.

The adobe was built by Frenchman Pierre Dallidet who came to San Luis Obispo in the 1950s.

The Dallidet celebrated Pierre's French heritage with an afternoon in Paris fundraiser.

“This is a wonderful excuse to put on your best to get into the spirit of being in Paris, being a Parisian without having to dig your passport out of your sock drawer and just experience a beautiful day,” said Thomas Kessler, who works as the executive director for the History Center of San Luis Obispo County.

The donations will go toward keeping the Dallidet grounds in good condition.

For more information on events at the Dallidet Adobe and Gardens, click here.