Park Cinemas in Paso Robles has reopened for the third time after being shut down for almost a year.

The owner says the theater plans to open an all-new wine bar, new food items, and new luxury seating.

Every other row of seats is closed completely with every few chairs blocked off and 25% capacity. Masks are also required to be worn inside the theater.

The theater has also bought huge air conditioning unit to cool an auditorium and circulate the air, according to the owner.