If you visit the Oceano Dunes, California State Parks has some updates regarding the ongoing storm.

Park officials posted a district notice to twitter Tuesday morning.

It says vehicle day use is closed at the Oceano Dunes SVRA and at Pismo State Beach.

Camping is also closed at the Oceano Dunes SVRA and the Pismo State Beach North Beach Campground.

However, the post says camping is open at the Pismo State Beach Oceano Campground.

For a full list of other state park closures, click here.