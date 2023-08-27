Parking structure repairs to affect Santa Maria Public Library book drop-off

The Santa Maria Civic Center parking structure on South McClelland St. will undergo planned repairs on its lower level from Sunday, Aug. 27 through Saturday, Sept. 2.

During this time, access to the Public Library book drops in the structure will be available each day after 6:30 p.m.

The renovation will allow walk-up access to the book drops from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m., or books may be returned inside the Public Library during regular business hours.

Regular book drop-off service will resume on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The second level of the parking structure will remain open during repairs. Additional public parking is available along South McClelland St. and at the nearby Santa Maria Town Center mall.