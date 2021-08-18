Parklet program in Paso Robles extended for further discussion

The parklet program in Paso Robles gets an extension on Tuesday at the city council meeting.

Public comment was heard for the pros and cons of the parklet program in downtown Paso Robles,

Those for it say that it increases foot traffic and those who oppose say it hinders parking.

The city had a plan to end the program on November 1.

Following the public comment, the mayor made a motion to extend the matter into the next meeting until they can create a criteria for closing the parklets.

That discussion will take place September 7.