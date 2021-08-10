Parklets in downtown Paso Robles will not be used as of November

Parklets in downtown Paso Robles will no longer be used starting in November.

On Monday, the Board of Directors of the Paso Robles Main Street Association voted in favor of closing all parklets as of Nov. 1.

According to city leaders, it is understood that the parklets were a temporary response due to an emergency situation.

The Board said that they are not against having the parklets, and that if future plans arise to re-establish parklets the board would review their plans.

It is unclear at this time if restaurants will need to completely take down their parklets by Nov. 1 in order to reopen parking spaces and sidewalks.