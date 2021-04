State Parks has identified the person whose body was found floating in the water off Pismo State Beach on Wednesday as John Peter Moore, 58, of Exeter.

Parks officials say the cause of death is unknown at this time but foul play is not suspected.

Park rangers were reportedly notified of Moore's body in the water north of the Grand Ave. park entrance at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff/Coroner's Office is handling the death investigation.