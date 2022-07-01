Parolee arrested in Santa Maria for possession of illegal fireworks and firearms

Santa Maria Police arrested a man on parole for possession of drugs, illegal firearms, and illegal fireworks.

Police say they responded to initial reports of people fighting in the street on the 600 block of S. Pine Street.

When officers arrived they determined there was an attempted robbery of a person. When checking the nearby area police found several men in a nearby alleyway. Police say one of the men, Marvin Dennis Sanchez-Vizarretea, 20, of Santa Maria was on parole.

Officers conducted a search and found multiple firearms, illegal firearm manufacturing equipment, a large number of illegal fireworks and fentanyl pills, as well as a large amount of cash.

Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch for multiple felony violations. Deputies say due to the severity of the violations, Sanchez was not granted bail.

Santa Maria Police Dept. Marvin Dennis Sanchez-Vizarretea, 20, of Santa Maria

Police say they are still working to determine if this arrest and incident are connected to the initial attempted robbery report.