Part of Oceano Dunes SVRA closed to protect snowy plovers

Part of the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area has been closed because of nesting birds.

According to California State Parks, the closure went into effect Thursday, April 8, and encompasses the shoreline south of Post 4.5.

The closure affects all public activity including vehicles, camping, and pedestrians.

State Parks says the closure is temporary and will remain in effect until nests and chicks are no longer found in the area.

State Parks says the decision to close the area was made in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in an effort to protect the nests and chicks of western snowy plovers that are found in the foredune restoration area.