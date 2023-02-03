Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Partial closure of northbound Hwy 101 near Gaviota Tunnel

New northbound Hwy 101 lanes now open in Summerland
highway 101 rocks.png
Caltrans District 5
The right lane remains closed along northbound Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel while crews blast rocks and set up new rock netting.
highway 101 rocks.png
highway 101 summerland.png
Posted at 10:38 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 13:38:01-05

Storm recovery efforts are continuing across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The right lane remains closed along northbound Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel while crews blast rocks and set up new rock netting.

The right lane is expected to reopen sometime next week when the work wraps up according to Caltrans officials.

The new northbound Highway 101 lanes are now open in Summerland. The northbound Evans onramp is also open. This Highway 101 HOV project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara is possible through SB1 funds.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg