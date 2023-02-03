Partial closure of northbound Hwy 101 near Gaviota Tunnel

Storm recovery efforts are continuing across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The right lane remains closed along northbound Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel while crews blast rocks and set up new rock netting.

The right lane is expected to reopen sometime next week when the work wraps up according to Caltrans officials.

The new northbound Highway 101 lanes are now open in Summerland. The northbound Evans onramp is also open. This Highway 101 HOV project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara is possible through SB1 funds.