A heads up for drivers heading through northern San Luis Obispo County overnight.

Northbound Highway 101 at Highway 58 will be closed overnights this week Monday through Thursday from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. for resurfacing.

Drivers will detour from Highway 101 to El Camino Real in Atascadero before getting back on the highway at Santa Barbara Road.

Caltrans says delays should not be more than 10 minutes.