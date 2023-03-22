Partial state park closures in SLO Co.

Officials with the California Department of Parks and Recreation have announced some state park closures for San Luis Obispo County.

The Pismo State Beach, North Beach Campground and camping at Oceano Dunes SVRA is closed through next Wednesday, March 29.

Day use on the beach will be open as weather permits. Day use within Oceano Dunes SVRA will be as creek conditions allow.

California Department of Parks and Recreation Officials want to thank the public for their patience as they assess and repair storm damage. Officials say they look forward to re-opening these popular state parks when weather conditions improve.