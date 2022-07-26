Participants compete in Mid-State Fair dairy cattle show

4-H members participated in the dairy cattle show at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Monday.

The dairy cattle show is a competition that involves making dairy cows look as presentable as possible to judges.

The cattle are judged on an American system that ranks participating animals against one another and awards one first place, one second, etc.

“I am very nervous cause I have people coming to watch me, so it kind of stresses me out a little bit, but I’m also very excited cause we’ve worked to this point,” said Olivia Veriera, dairy class senior showmanship.

The dairy cows are kept at Cal Poly when not competing in shows.

Upcoming livestock events at the Mid-State Fair include the market hog show, market sheep show, and replacement heifer show.

Other events happening this week are the 98.1 KJUG barn dance, country rodeo, and apple pie contest.

To learn more about the Mid-State Fair, visit https://www.midstatefair.com/fair/.