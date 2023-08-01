Partners in Caring, a non-profit that helps seniors, in need of volunteers

Partners in Caring, a non-profit that has been assisting seniors on the Central Coast for 25 years is looking for more help.

Volunteers help by taking the seniors to doctor's appointments, the grocery store and more.

Outside of the rides, volunteers help seniors by running errands for them, or even just stopping by to provide company.

KSBY spoke to one woman who has been using the ride service for about 6 weeks.

"Oh, it means so much. I hopped in the car and went everywhere I wanted to go, and I can't do that now," said Patricia Foxen. "It's been wonderful, and I'm going to the dentist next week and I've got it all set up for them to take me right here in town. So that's wonderful, getting some of your freedom back."

Partners in Caring says about five volunteers are needed in Lompoc, Santa Barbara needs about 10 volunteers, and Santa Maria and Orcutt also need volunteers.

