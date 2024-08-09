Party animals 'Wing Wednesday' and 'Happy Hour' are our Pets of the Week

Every Friday we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society and today we have a double feature!

These two adorable 4 month old kittens are 'Happy Hour' and 'Wing Wednesday'!

Just like their names suggest these two are fun loving and very eager to explore and bring the party. Both are very talkative and social, plus they are just two of the many kittens available at both Woods Humane Society shelter locations and even more are waiting in foster homes. With kitten season in full swing there are kittens available nearly every day.

For full details on the purr-fect available pets can be found at this link.