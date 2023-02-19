Paso community members invited to voice parking concerns at Tuesday's city council meeting

It’s been a topic of discussion for years...parking in the city of Paso Robles. Paso community members are invited to voice their parking concerns at Tuesday's city council meeting.

The app used for parking in the downtown area has been discontinued effective Feb. 10 of this year.

Now visitors and locals have to use the pay stations to pay for parking. If no changes are made at the next meeting the council has already voted that on March 1 there will be no free parking, no parking app, and rates will go up to $2 per hour.

The city council is urging community members to attend Tuesday, Feb. 21 meeting and voice their concerns. It will be at 6:30 p.m. at 1000 Spring Street, City Council Chamber.