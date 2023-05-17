Watch Now
Paso Fire hosting its 2nd Firewise Wildfire Preparedness Block Party

Paso Robles City
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services are hosting its second Firewise Wildfire Preparedness Block Party.
Posted at 5:20 PM, May 16, 2023
This is a free event where authorities educate the community about the importance of wildfire preparedness and how to best protect homes, properties, and people from the effects of wildfires.

Paso Fire officials say this will be an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and interact with firefighters and CERT volunteers to learn about wildfire preparedness.

People are invited to attend the block party Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at 12th Street and Fresno Avenue.

