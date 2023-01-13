Paso Fire officials rescue homeless man from Salinas Riverbed

Paso Fire Department officials rescued a homeless man from the Salinas Riverbed on Friday.

Battalion Chief Brian Lewis told KSBY that they received a call from someone who reported seeing a man stuck in the riverbed near the 13th Street bridge. Lewis said the man was stuck standing on an island in the middle of the river.

He was unable to move from his location without entering the water. He told rescuers that he was exhausted and needed help.

Lewis said firefighters were able to rescue the man by using an aerial ladder and performed a high-angle rope rescue to secure him and bring him to safety. Lewis reported that nobody was injured in this incident.