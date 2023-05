The Paso Robles Police Department will be holding an active shooter training Thursday, June 1.

This will take place at the Paso Robles City Council Chamber and City Library on the 1100 block of Spring from 3 to 7 p.m.

People may notice an increased presence of law enforcement during this exercise and should not be alarmed.

The City Council Chamber, City Hall, and City Library will not be open to the public during the hours of this training.