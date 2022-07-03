Profits equaling up to $40,000 from the 17th Annual Paso Pinot & Paella Festival on June 5 were awarded to the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center.

More than 500 people enjoyed the grand return of the festival, along with 21 pinot producers and 14 paella chefs. Wineries donated their wine and chefs donated their time for this charity event.

Development Director at the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center Emily Jagger said, "The Youth Arts is so grateful to everyone who helped make this year's event a rousing success, either by enjoying the wonderful paellas created by the talented chefs, tasting the fabulous wines by our local Pinot Producers or by lending their talents as a volunteer."

Official judges came this year to hand out prize awards and a People's Choice award to the best chefs. Chef Trish Jacobs of Paso Catering came in first for her Basque paella. Second place was awarded to Chef Andre Averseng of Pasoterra for his traditional seafood paella. The People's Choice award was given to Chef Jeffry Wiesinger for the fifth time this year with his dish Jeffry's Paso Paella.

Since the event first started 17 years ago, more than $500,000 has been awarded to local youth arts. The Youth Arts is a non-profit organization that provides children ages 5 to 18 with a safe place to learn and participate in the arts with free classes.

