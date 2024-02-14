Paso Robles Air Attack Base to receive retrofitted firefighting aircraft

The Paso Robles Air Attack Base is set to be one of the Cal Fire air attack bases that will receive a retrofitted firefighting aircraft.

Officials from Governor Gavin Newsom's office announced Tuesday that seven C-130H aircraft will be transferred from the United States Coast Guard to Cal Fire.

The transfer became official after President Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act.

"We’re putting more planes in the sky and boots on the ground than ever before to protect Californians from the threat of devastating wildfires," Governor Newsom said in a statement. "These new C-130H aircraft, when they’re modified to fight fires, will significantly boost our capabilities.”

Officials said the C-130H aircraft will each have a 4,000-gallon Retardant Delivery System and is expected to begin flying in the fall.

Five of the C-130Hs will be deployed to air attack bases in Chico, Fresno, Paso Robles, Ramona and Sacramento. Officials said the other two planes will be used during mandatory maintenance cycles.