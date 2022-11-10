Paso Robles' Almond Acres Charter Academy to host Turkey Trot

Almond Acres Charter Academy is hosting a Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving this year.

This event is open to the public and will be held at 9 a.m. at the Twin River Ranch in Paso Robles.

It will feature a kid's mile, an open 5k, and an open 10k.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the kid's mile begins at 9 a.m. The 5K and 10K will be at 9:30 a.m.

Fees are $10 for the Kids Mile, $25 for the Open 5k, and $45 for the Open 10k.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the athletics program at the local charter school.

Online pre-registration is encouraged.