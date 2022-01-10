Paso Robles animal rescue group helps dogs find new homes

A Paso Robles animal rescue organization is helping save animals from kill shelters.

Atlas Animal Rescue’s goal is to rescue dogs from various high risk kill shelters in California, aiding them to help them find a home.

The group also helps transport dogs who survived slaughterhouses from their partners in China.

Atlas Animal Rescue was launched last year. In that time, they have rescued and rehomed over 50 pups.

“It's so important to adopt dogs because our shelters, currently, are so overcrowded, and when you adopt, you’re saving a life, and you're opening that up for another dog in need. Rescue dogs have so much love to give. They are so appreciative and loyal and once you have a rescue dog, there's nothing like it. It's so rewarding,” Emily Everett-Nelson, Atlas Animal Rescue founder and CEO, said.

The group hopes to build their own shelter in Paso Robles and to expand to take on more rescues.