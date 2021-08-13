Paso Robles appoints current police chief to city manager role

The Paso Robles City Council has announced that Ty Lewis will be the new city manager.

Lewis is currently the police chief for Paso Robles, a role he has held for the past three years.

The city says they made the appointment after an extensive, nationwide search and selection process. Community members, city executives and the city council were involved in the process.

Lewis has worked for the city for almost 20 years. He served in every rank and in various assignments with the police department. In the past, Lewis worked in Porterville and Bakersfield police departments.

"I am honored and humbled that I have been asked to serve as Paso Robles' next city manager," Lewis said. "I have spent my entire career in public service."

The appointment will be formalized at the next city council meeting on Aug. 17.

In the new role, Lewis will earn an annual salary of $221,000. He will begin the position on Monday, Aug. 20.