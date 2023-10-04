Watch Now
Paso Robles appoints Sharon Roden to fill vacant District 1 council seat

All four council members voted in favor of the candidate's appointment.
Posted at 11:38 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 02:44:52-04

The Paso Robles City Council unanimously voted today to have Sharon L. Roden fill the vacant city council seat.

Roden is now Paso Robles' District 1 councilmember after John Hamon was appointed mayor in September. Hamon became mayor following the death of Steve Martin in August.

All four council members voted in favor of Roden's appointment.

"I am honored to serve with this Council, they are a great bunch of people," Roden said. "I have so much respect for them and whether we cross swords in battle or raise a glass in victory, I know we all have a common goal — which is to make this town better."

The seat is up for election in November 2024.

