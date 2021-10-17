Paso Robles Art in the Park returns to downtown, brings artists from all over

After a year hiatus due to COVID, Paso Robles Art in the Park came back to life this weekend.

According to organizers, the show features over 140 fine artists and craft designers from various Western states.

The art show, claimed to be the largest in the county, will be in Downtown City Park through Sunday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arts promoter Steve Powers said almost 10,000 people attended over the weekend.

The next art in the park events are set for April 9-10 and Oct. 15-16 of 2022.

More information on Paso Robles Art in the Park and applications for future art show dates can be found here.