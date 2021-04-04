Paso Robles arts organization offering free in-person classes for area youth

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation will soon start accepting applications for its next session.

The nonprofit organization offers classes in art, dance, music, and theatre for free to children in the community.

It was forced to close temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is now able to offer some in-person classes once again.

Enrollment opens on April 10 for the next session of classes which runs from April 19 to May 21.

Students may enroll in up to two classes.

For a list of available classes and to enroll, click here.