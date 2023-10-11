Paso Robles bar owner captures early morning burglary on video

A bar owner in Paso Robles says someone broke into his business overnight stealing several items, and caught it all on video.

Jake Flynn, who owns the Pour House in Paso Robles provided the surveillance video to KSBY.

Flynn says at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a person broke in through the front door and was inside for a little more than a minute.

A few hours later, Flynn says another person entered with different clothing at about 5:30 a.m., they reportedly took merchandise, wine, and a bag of chicharrones.

Flynn says he is not sure if it was the same person who broke in twice.

"The second gentleman, if it was a different person, came and got the hats, the wine, but he didn't even go behind the bar as the first person went behind the bar for most of the time he was inside, and didn't find anything because we don't keep any cash here, luckily but he did take some wine and a hat," said Flynn.

The owners are sharing the surveillance video on social media in the hope that someone will help identify the person who broke in.

Police also have the video and are investigating. KSBY reached out to Paso Robles Police but has not heard back about their investigation.