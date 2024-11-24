Paso Robles-based dance group prepares for upcoming premiere of 'The Nutcracker'

The holiday spirit continues to build as Paso Robles-based studio Class Act Dance and Performing Arts prepares for its annual production of "The Nutcracker."

The production is presented by the North County Dance and Performing Arts Foundation and is set to premiere in less than two weeks.

KSBY caught up with Cheryle Armstrong, the show's artistic director, at a rehearsal on Saturday to find out what "The Nutcracker" means to the community.

"It is a tradition. I think a lot of people grew up either going to the theater if they lived in a big town seeing 'The Nutcracker' or reading 'The Nutcracker' story," Armstrong said. "I always hear people saying, 'oh, it just is what starts our holiday season.'"

"The Nutcracker" premieres at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center on Dec. 6.

Tickets can be purchased online on The Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo's website.