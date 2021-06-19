Paso Robles Children's Museum reopens after pandemic closure

It's time to start playing again -- that's the message from the Paso Robles Children's Museum on its first day back open.

There was a lot to see and do Friday as visitors were welcomed back to the museum for the first time in 15 months.

About 20 kids and parents came out for fun at the old fire station location, hanging out in the dancing room, checking out the fire engines, playing dress-up, and embracing creativity.

"The funnest part of the day was when those first few kids came through the front door and they were smiling but I'm pretty sure our staff was smiling more broadly," said Jennifer Smith, Paso Robles Children's Museum Interim Director.

The museum has been working hard behind the scenes to pull off this re-opening and they urge supporters to donate at their site.

The Paso Robles Children's Museum is located at 623 13th Street and is open Fridays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.