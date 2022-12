The 61st annual Christmas Light Parade in downtown Paso Robles is hitting the streets on Saturday, Dec. 3rd.

This year's theme is "Deck the Halls."

The parade marks Santa Clause's arrival in Paso Robles.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. and will travel north on Spring Street from 10th Street to 14th Street, east to Park Street, and around Pine Street to 11th Street.

The event will happen rain or shine.