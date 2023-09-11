Paso Robles City Council accepting applications for District 1 vacancy until September 21

Applications are currently being accepted for the City Council District 1 Vacancy.

Applications are available on the City's web site (PRCity.com) and at the City Clerk's office, located at 1000 Spring Street.

Completed applications may be submitted in person at the City Clerk's Office, by email to CityClerk@PRCity.com, or by mail (1000 Spring St, Attn City Clerk, Paso Robles, CA 93446).

All applicants must be at least 18 years old, registered to vote in the City of Paso Robles, and live within District 1.

Pursuant to state law, the appointee will serve through the November 2024 election cycle.

Completed applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2023.

Those who are interested can contact City Clerk, Melissa Boyer, for more information.