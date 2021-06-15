Watch
Paso Robles City Council to discuss funding for Hwy 46 project

Posted at 3:34 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 18:34:16-04

Big changes are in the works for Highway 46 at the Cholame Y but funding is still needed.

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments and Caltrans are pursuing $25 million in federal transportation dollars via a 2021 RAISE grant.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has $1 billion in funding available through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants.

During Tuesday night's Paso Robles City Council meeting, the city is expected to approve a letter to DOT in support of those funds.

The conversion of Highway 46 from a two-lane road to a four-lane road has been going on for several years.

Twenty of the 30 miles are now complete. The next five miles through the Y segment at Highway 41 near Cholame are next, with construction slated for next year.

The grant application is set to be reviewed in July by the Federal Highway Administration.

