Paso Robles City Council to discuss paid parking program Saturday

The Paso Robles City Council will discuss a new paid parking program this Saturday.

City council members were set to discuss the program in their meeting Tuesday night, however, they decided to move the discussion to Saturday.

City leaders are considering eliminating free parking for up to two hours. The change would charge drivers $2 an hour from the moment they park.

On Saturday this proposed change will be discussed at a special joint meeting which will begin at noon at the City Council Chambers.

City leaders say this move will allow them more time to discuss the issue.