Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Paso Robles City Council to discuss paid parking program Saturday

paso robles parking.jpeg
KSBY
Visitors to downtown Paso Robles must now pay for parking on certain streets.
paso robles parking.jpeg
Posted at 5:04 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 20:04:15-04

The Paso Robles City Council will discuss a new paid parking program this Saturday.

City council members were set to discuss the program in their meeting Tuesday night, however, they decided to move the discussion to Saturday.

City leaders are considering eliminating free parking for up to two hours. The change would charge drivers $2 an hour from the moment they park.

On Saturday this proposed change will be discussed at a special joint meeting which will begin at noon at the City Council Chambers.

City leaders say this move will allow them more time to discuss the issue.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png