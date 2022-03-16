Paso Robles City Council to postpone paid parking decision

In a meeting Tuesday night, the Paso Robles City Council voted to postpone a decision that would update the paid parking system in the city's downtown area.

The decision to postpone came after the issue was discussed at length in the March 16 council meeting.

The current parking system allows visitors to park for free for up to two hours. Additional time costs $1 per hour.

The change on the table would charge drivers $2 per hour from the moment they park.

The city council will revisit the issue in their next meeting scheduled for April 5.