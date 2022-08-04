Paso Robles City Councilmember resigns

Paso Robles City Councilmember Maria Garcia has resigned effective immediately.

City officials say Garcia notified the city of a change in her home address that disqualifies her from continuing to serve as a councilmember.

“It has been my honor to serve the Paso Robles community for the past three plus years,” Garcia said in a statement. “I am proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish during my time on the City Council to address key community priorities such as public safety, street improvements, and enhancing the quality of life in Paso Robles. Unfortunately, the issue of housing affordability remains a crucial issue that has not been solved and must remain a top priority of the City.”

Garcia was elected at-large to the city council in November 2018 and has represented District 2 since the city transitioned to a by-district council election system in 2019.

Her term was set to expire on December 1, 2022, so the District 2 council seat was already set to be on the General Election ballot this November.

The city council is expected to convene a special meeting in the next week to discuss how to fill the vacant seat until a new council member is elected and sworn in.

Residents interested in running for the District 2 seat or one of the other seats on the ballot -- District 1 city councilmember and mayor -- have until August 12 to submit campaign documents. More information can be found on the city's website.