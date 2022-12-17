Paso Robles City Library 2023 reading events

The Paso Robles City Library has announced some 2023 reading events for the community to participate in.

Beginning January 2023, the library will offer six "Story Times" each week:

Mondays, 2:30 pm – Grade School Story Time: Animal Tales with Miss Frances

Stories and crafts for children in grades K-5

Tuesdays, 4 p.m. – Bilingual Grade School Story Time: Cuentos y Crafts with Miss Cristal

English/Spanish stories and crafts for children in grades K-5

Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – Preschool Storytime with Miss Melissa

Stories and crafts designed for school readiness, ages four through six

Thursdays, 10 a.m. – Baby Storytime: Mother Goose on the Loose with Miss Carrie

Nursery rhymes and purposeful play designed to create positive connections, ages 0-18 months

Fridays, 10 and 11 a.m. – Toddler Storytime with Miss Cappy

Stories and crafts designed to encourage early literacy, ages one through three

Space is *limited in the Story Hour Room so check in at the Children’s Desk for a ticket.

Mother Goose on the Loose, better known as Baby Story Time, is back with Miss Carrie on Thursdays, at 10 a.m. beginning Jan. 5.

Baby Story Time is an early literacy program for ages 0-18 months that uses nursery rhymes and songs to create positive connections between children and their caregivers. Caregivers

learn about their child's development while children learn through purposeful play.

Due to the nature of this highly interactive hands-on program, one child per caregiver present is recommended. Adults must accompany their child into the Story Room. Space is *limited, so please pick up your free admission ticket at the Children's Desk prior to Story Time.

The community is invited to join the library’s "Book Group" discussion of Rules of Civility by Amor Towles on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the library's conference room. New participants are encouraged to attend.

Registration is required for each participant. This book group is for ages 16 and older.

The library is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call the library at 805-237-3870 or visit online.