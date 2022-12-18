Paso Robles City Library’s monthly craft series to begin February

The community is invited to learn a new skill or improve their crafting abilities with the Paso Robles City Library’s monthly craft series beginning Feb. 1, 2023.

Crafters can participate in February’s appliqué project. This is a class for beginning and intermediate crafters, requiring design, sewing, and embroidery techniques.

To participate in this class, register with a Paso Robles City Library card before Friday, Jan. 13. Once registered, participants will receive information about the pickup event on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Participants can work on their kit until Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m., then come back to the library to show off what they have done and pick up the craft for March. Light refreshments will be provided. Space is limited. This event is for ages 16 and older. For more information, contact Karen at 805-237-3870.

The library is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.