Paso Robles community celebrates birthday of longtime resident, director of Main Street Association

Members of the Paso Robles community gathered today to celebrate the birthday of a favorite resident.

Paso Robles native Norma Moye turned 90 on July 2.

To celebrate the big birthday, the Paso Robles Main Street Association held a part and dinner at Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ.

The restaurant is located on what’s now called ‘Norma’s Alley’, a portion of downtown dedicated to Moye for her nearly 40 years of service to the Paso Robles Main Street Association, which she is the director of.

"When you get my age, you've got to stay close to your family. Family is very important and friends, all these friends and you cultivate them on your way through life and, believe me, it doesn't happen overnight," said Moye.

A friend of Norma tells KSBY she has no plans to retire from the Paso Robles Main Street Association