Paso Robles community comes together for downtown trick-or-treat

The community came out in full force for trick-or-treating in downtown Paso Robles on Monday evening.

A sizeable crowd packed into Downtown Paso Robles for the annual Safe and Fun Trick or Treat Downtown.

From a great white shark busting a move in the middle of the street to little kids keeping it old school, there was certainly no lack of creative costumes on Halloween night.

“Like the 90s or the 80s, like back in the day—I like the music, the cars, and all the stuff,” said trick-or-treater Reme Chairez.

“My costume is from my favorite cartoon, Phineas and Ferb,” added Jefferson Ventura.

“We did some last-minute costumes so I’m a cop and he’s my inmate and then this is my police K-9 dog,” said Paso Robles resident Mikayla Graves.

The police K-9 wasn’t the only police presence keeping families safe.

Paso Robles police officers were part of the trick-or-treat action that drew in families from around the area.

“We do a family theme every single year and the kids chose the theme this year—so we are all heroes from DC Comics,” said Paso Robles resident Nicole Madrigal.

“We did grease last year, we did Winnie the Pooh the year before and we did Wizard of Oz the year before that. “

The downtown event was an opportunity for the community to come together for a safe celebration on Halloween night.

“It’s nice to see the community altogether and everyone just hanging out in their costumes,” said Mikayla.

Atascadero hosted a similar event downtown with costume contests, a hay maze, and trick-or-treating.

