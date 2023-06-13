Paso Robles Concerts in the Park kicks off Thursday

The 2023 Paso Robles summer Concerts in the Park season kicks off this week.

The Molly Ringwald Project, a central coast '80s pop and rock classics band, will perform this Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. in the City Park on Spring and 12th Street in Paso Robles.

The five-piece band is known for their high-energy, danceable shows.

Each summer, the Paso Robles Rec Foundation and the city collaborate to host a free concert series on Thursday evenings in the City Park Gazebo.

Concerts in the Park will continue weekly on Thursday nights beginning Thursday and continuing through August 24.

Please visit prcity.com/concertsintheparkfor concert updates.

The 2023 summer Concerts in the Park lineup will feature:

