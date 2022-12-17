Paso Robles Concerts in the Park seeking musical talent for 2023 season

Paso Robles Recreation Services and the Paso Robles REC Foundation are currently accepting applications for interested performers for the 2023 Summer Concerts in the Park series.

This highly popular family-friendly concert series attracted over 25,000 attendees in the summer of 2022 and has been an annual tradition throughout the area since 2001.

All shows are free and feature a wide variety of local and regional musical entertainment in the city park gazebo.

Concerts will take place on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m., June 15 through August 24, 2023. Musicians interested in consideration for the 2023 season must submit a press kit by Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, containing the following materials:



A completed Band Interest Form available at www.prcity.com/concertsinthepark

One to two relevant videos of previous performances in the last three years

CD demo or downloadable songs

Website or Facebook page information or link

Setlist to cover a two-hour set

Two references



Interested performers must email an electronic press kit by the Jan. 27, 2023, deadline to Recreation Services Volunteer Coordinator Wyatt Lund at wlund@prcity.com or submit a physical press kit to Concerts in the Park, Attention: Wyatt Lund, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

For more information, please contact Wyatt Lund at (805) 237-3990 or at the email address above.